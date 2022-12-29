Lockheed Martin Sikorsky and Boeing protest U.S. Army’s future long-range assault aircraft decision

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, filed a formal protest today asking the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) to review the U.S. Army’s decision on the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) contract.

GAO awarded the $1.3 billion FLRAA contract to Texas-based Bell Textron after a lengthy testing process that spanned years, Army officials announced on Dec. 5. FLRAA is a tiltrotor aircraft that has the hybrid capabilities of planes and helicopters.

Boeing supports the protest filed by its Team DEFIANT partner, asking the GAO to review the Army’s decision.

Based on a thorough review of the information and feedback provided by the Army, Lockheed Martin Sikorsky, on behalf of Team DEFIANT, is challenging the FLRAA decision. The data and discussions lead it to believe the proposals were not consistently evaluated to deliver the best value in the interest of the Army, its Soldiers and American taxpayers. The critical importance of the FLRAA mission to the Army and the nation requires the most capable, affordable and lowest-risk solution. Sikorsky remains confident DEFIANT X is the transformational aircraft the Army requires to accomplish its complex missions today and well into the future.

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 28, 2022