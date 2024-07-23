Lockheed Martin and Slovakia usher in new era of European air defence with arrival of first F-16 Block 70 fighter jets

Lockheed Martin and the Slovak Republic announced the arrival of the first F-16 Block 70 fighter jets in Slovakia, signalling a significant advancement in European air defence capabilities. This milestone enhances Slovakia’s ability to protect its airspace and strengthens security cooperation among European allies.

Slovakia has received the first batch of five F-16 Block 70 jets, with the remaining nine jets currently in production. The full delivery of all 14 jets is expected by the end of 2025.

These aircraft mark Slovakia’s entry into operating Europe’s most advanced 4th Generation fighters, bolstering its defence capabilities and readiness for NATO operations.

The F-16 Block 70 jets are equipped with the Northrop Grumman APG-83 AESA Radar, advanced avionics, an extended structural service life of 12,000 hours, and critical safety features such as the Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System (Auto GCAS).

OJ Sanchez, Vice President and General Manager, Integrated Fighter Group, Lockheed Martin, said: “Slovakia is at the forefront of adopting Europe’s most advanced 4th Generation fighter, the F-16 Block 70. These jets not only represent a stronger alliance between Slovakia, the United States, and NATO allies, but also equip the Slovak Air Force with advanced capabilities to face 21st Century Security® challenges.”

Technological Advancements

Auto GCAS : Since its integration into the U.S. Air Force in late 2014, the Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System has saved 13 pilots in 12 F-16 incidents, highlighting the aircraft’s unmatched safety and performance standards.

: Since its integration into the U.S. Air Force in late 2014, the Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System has saved 13 pilots in 12 F-16 incidents, highlighting the aircraft’s unmatched safety and performance standards. Production and Delivery: Lockheed Martin has a backlog of 128 F-16 Block 70/72 jets to be produced in Greenville, South Carolina, with 12 delivered to international partners so far. Recently, the company celebrated the delivery of the 4600th F-16, underscoring the aircraft’s enduring relevance over five decades.

Implications for European Defence

The arrival of the F-16 Block 70 jets in Slovakia enhances the country’s air defence capabilities, ensuring the protection of its airspace and contributing to broader European security efforts. This addition reinforces NATO’s defence infrastructure and exemplifies international collaboration in advancing military technology and readiness.

As Slovakia integrates these advanced fighters, it sets a benchmark for modern air defence systems in Europe, providing a robust response to contemporary security challenges and reinforcing the strategic alliance between Slovakia, the United States, and NATO allies.