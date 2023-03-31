The Belgian Ministers of Economy and of Defence announce the signature of a service contract with Lockheed Martin aimed at supporting Belgian aeronautical industries to stand out in the F-35 market

The Belgian Council of Ministers this Friday approved the signature of a framework agreement with Lockheed Martin. This framework agreement, entitled “Industrial Participation Plan Memorandum of Understanding” (IPP MoU), aims to deepen and broaden cooperation with the Belgian industry in the field of production and support of the F-35 armament system.

By signing this framework agreement, Belgian companies will have the opportunity to participate on an equal footing in the F-35 supply chain, thereby strengthening their position in the international aerospace and defence market.

Lockheed Martin will also organise a bi-annual Industry Day event with Belgian industry to promote cooperation opportunities and strengthen business-to-business ties. Belgium has ordered 34 F-35A fighter jets.

In addition, Lockheed Martin will provide valuable support to the Belgian industry by helping companies connect with the appropriate departments within the Lockheed Group, providing bidding guidelines, and offering training on U.S. federal and defence procurement regulations.

Lockheed Martin also undertakes to provide regular reports on the status of the opportunities offered by the framework agreement, thus allowing Belgian companies to receive feedback on their offers and to draw lessons for subsequent offers. The FPS Economy will ensure the monitoring and evaluation of the plan, in order to ensure the proper performance of the contract.

The Minister for the Economy welcomes this enhanced cooperation with Lockheed Martin, which strengthens the position of Belgian industry in the field of aerospace and defence and underlines the Belgian government’s commitment to a balanced and beneficial industrial cooperation for all parties involved.

The amount of the contract fixed for three years financed by the FPS Economy is spread over two years. It amounts to EUR 1,512,000 in 2023 and EUR 738,000 in 2024.

The Vice-Premier and Minister of Economy Pierre-Yves Dermagne: “Belgium can be proud of a credible experience acquired in particular with the F-16 programme, the current generation of fighters. This contract aims to facilitate market access related to our next platform, the F-35. Thanks to this contract with the manufacturer, our ambition is to optimise the potential economic benefits in Belgium and to bring our companies linked to the F-16 into this new market“.

The Minister of Defence Ludivine Dedonder: “This policy in favour of our companies echoes the one put in place with the STAR Plan and in particular through the DIRS – Defence, Industry & Research Strategy, which consists of supporting companies as well as research centres in the Defence and dual technology sectors. It is a long-term ambition to keep technological innovation and expertise on our territory, essential components of our resilience and independence. For each dossier linked to the reconstruction of Belgian Defence, I am looking for opportunities for national economic spin-offs, for a strong Defence, at the service of the population and anchored in the economic fabric“.