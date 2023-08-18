US approves F-16 fighter jets to be sent to Ukraine from Denmark and The Netherlands

The United States has granted approval for F-16 fighter jets to be sent to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands, to bolster Ukraine’s defence against Russian forces.

The decision comes after pilot training is completed, and Washington has assured Denmark and the Netherlands of the expedited transfer approval once pilots are ready. A coalition of 11 countries has been training Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16 jets, led by NATO members Denmark and the Netherlands.

The jets are expected to help Ukraine counter Russian air superiority. However, it’s noted that the F-16s may not be a decisive factor in the ongoing conflict due to Russian air defences and contested skies over Ukraine.