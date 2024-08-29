Ukraine mourns loss of top pilot in F-16 crash amid largest aerial defence operation

The Ukrainian military suffered a significant loss when Oleksiy Mes, a top pilot known by the call sign “Moonfish,” was killed in the crash of a US-made F-16 fighter jet. The crash occurred on Monday during Ukraine’s largest aerial defence operation against Russian forces to date. Moonfish was one of the few Ukrainian pilots trained to fly the newly acquired F-16s, which had just arrived in Ukraine weeks earlier.

The incident marks a serious setback for Ukraine, as these jets were seen as a crucial addition to the country’s defence capabilities. The cause of the crash is under investigation, and international experts are expected to assist in the probe. According to a Ukrainian military source, pilot error is not believed to be the cause.

Moonfish, alongside another pilot known as “Juice,” had been instrumental in lobbying for the F-16s, which Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky had sought since the start of the Russian invasion. These jets are considered vital for Ukraine’s efforts to counter Russian air superiority. Despite their potential, experts caution that the F-16s, while versatile and capable, may still be outmatched by Russia’s more advanced aircraft.

Moonfish’s death is a significant blow not only because of his skill but also due to the symbolic importance of the F-16s in Ukraine’s fight against Russia. His passing echoes the earlier loss of his comrade Juice, who also died in a crash last year. The two pilots were key figures in Ukraine’s efforts to secure these advanced jets and were deeply committed to seeing them in action on the front lines.

Source: CNN