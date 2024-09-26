The Netherlands bids farewell to the iconic F-16 fighter jet

On 27 September 2020, the Netherlands will mark the end of an era as the Koninklijke Luchtmacht (Royal Netherlands Air Force) retires the iconic General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon, replacing it with the advanced Lockheed-Martin F-35A Lightning II.

To honour the F-16’s legacy, a final flight will take place, spanning two and a half hours and flying over key Dutch airbases such as Leeuwarden, Volkel, and Soesterberg.

The F-16 played a significant role in the Dutch Air Force for nearly 50 years, and its retirement will be an emotional moment for aviation enthusiasts and citizens alike. Some of the aircraft may continue their service in Ukraine, while others will be displayed in museums.

This historic farewell marks the end of an era for the legendary fighter.

Tijdens de afscheidsvlucht vliegt een formatie F-16’s voornamelijk over de locaties waar de F-16 actief is geweest. De vliegroute en tijden zijn onder voorbehoud van onvoorziene omstandigheden. Lees meer ? https://t.co/Ox83NIapp8 pic.twitter.com/zSYZixC6B8 — Koninklijke Luchtmacht (@Kon_Luchtmacht) September 24, 2024