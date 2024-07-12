Croatia triples Black Hawk fleet with purchase of eight additional helicopters

Croatia has acquired eight more Sikorsky-built UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters through a U.S. government Foreign Military Sale, tripling its fleet to 12 helicopters. This strategic purchase supports Croatia’s ongoing defence modernisation efforts and enhances regional security and NATO alliance capabilities.

The deal includes aircraft, equipment, spare parts, and associated support. Hamid Salim, vice president of Army and Air Force Systems at Sikorsky, emphasised the value of Croatia’s trust in the Black Hawk, which is also operated by over 35 nations, including NATO allies, ensuring strong global and regional interoperability.

Croatia’s expanded fleet will support various missions, including troop transport, border security, counter-terrorism, medical evacuation, search-and-rescue, resupply, and combat support. The Black Hawk’s versatility and proven operational capabilities make it a critical asset for modernising and replacing legacy medium-lift utility helicopter fleets, capable of performing in challenging environments and enhancing mission survivability and effectiveness.