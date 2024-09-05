Egypt joins global C-130J Super Hercules fleet with acquisition of two tactical airlifters

At the 2024 Egypt International Air Show, the Egyptian Armed Forces announced their acquisition of two C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlifters from Lockheed Martin via a Foreign Military Sale with the U.S. Air Force.

Egypt, already a major operator of the C-130H, becomes the 23rd nation to join the C-130J Super Hercules community, enhancing its tactical airlift capabilities for military, peacekeeping, humanitarian, and disaster response missions.

The C-130J-30, known for its superior tactical airlift, combat airdrop capabilities, and interoperability with NATO partners, will strengthen Egypt’s presence in the MENA region. Lockheed Martin highlighted Egypt’s long-standing role as a distinguished Hercules operator, noting that these new aircraft will provide unmatched operational versatility.

Globally, over 545 C-130J aircraft have been delivered, accumulating more than 3 million flight hours, making the Super Hercules a proven leader in tactical airlift.