Belgian Defence Minister confirms delay in the delivery of the first F-35 fighter jets to the Belgian Air Force

Belgium’s defence minister, Ludivine Dedonder, has confirmed that the US will be delivering only two F-35 fighter jets to Belgium this year instead of four as originally planned. The total order of 34 aircraft, placed in 2018, is still expected to be completed by 2030. Ms Dedonder said the pandemic was the cause of the delay.

“The original delivery plan called for the delivery of the first four aircraft in the last quarter of 2023. Due to the impact of the covid crisis, an adjustment had to be made and the current delivery schedule now foresees the delivery of two F -35 in December of this year and two more in the first quarter of 2024,” she told the House National Defence Committee.

Four to five F-35s per year will be delivered between 2024 and 2030, so the 34 planes should be delivered in 2030, in accordance with the initial delivery scheme, added Ms Dedonder.

Lockheed Martin, the F-35’s manufacturer, began construction of the F-35A Lightning II for the Belgian Air Force in late 2022, on the assembly line in Fort Worth, Texas.