The Royal Oman Police achieves 20,000 flight hours with the Leonardo AW139 helicopter

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) and Leonardo celebrated an important milestone with the AW139 helicopter fleet, achieving 20,000 flight hours. The ROP’s partnership with Leonardo dates back to the early 2000s, and the ROP was one of the first operators to adopt the AW139. The versatile AW139 fleet, including 11 units, is used for various missions, such as aerial surveillance, search and rescue (SAR), air ambulance services, law enforcement support, firefighting, and VIP transport.

The AW139 has proven its capability to meet the demanding operational requirements of the ROP, thanks to its advanced features, including fully integrated digital avionics systems, collision avoidance systems, and automated flight control. The helicopter’s excellent performance and manoeuvrability make it suitable for challenging terrains, including Oman’s mountainous regions.

The ROP’s Directorate General of Police Aviation continues to focus on training and skill development to maintain operational excellence. Additionally, they seek to enhance collaboration and partnerships with other agencies and organisations involved in public safety and emergency response to further strengthen their capabilities.