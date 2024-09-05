Royal Navy service member dies after helicopter ditches in English Channel during night training exercise

A Royal Navy Merlin Mk4 helicopter, conducting night-flying exercises with HMS Queen Elizabeth, ditched into the English Channel near Dorset on Wednesday night. Of the three crew members on board, two were rescued and taken to the hospital with no serious injuries, while the third tragically lost their life. The deceased service member’s identity has not yet been released, but his family has been informed.

The Royal Navy expressed its deep sadness over the incident, stating, “Our thoughts are with the family and all those affected at this sad time.” A full investigation into the accident will follow. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also shared his condolences, saying he was “deeply saddened” by the loss.

HM Coastguard assisted in the rescue operation. There were no additional fatalities, and no serious injuries were reported among the other crew members.