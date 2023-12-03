German Navy NH90 Sea Tiger helicopter performs maiden flight

Airbus Helicopters celebrated the successful maiden flight of the NH90 Sea Tiger, the first of 31 multi-role frigate helicopters ordered by the German Bundeswehr for shipborne operations. Scheduled to begin deliveries by late 2025, this aircraft is designed to replace the German Navy’s ageing Mk88A Sea Lynx fleet, enhancing capabilities for anti-submarine warfare.

The Sea Tiger, an advanced version of the NH90 NFH, features new systems like an Electro-Optical System and improved Electronic Support Measures (ESM), along with weaponry like torpedoes and missiles. It will undertake missions ranging from reconnaissance and transport to engaging targets above and below the surface.

This introduction follows the successful deployment of the NH90 Sea Lion, enhancing the Navy’s operational efficiency. With over 135 naval NH90 helicopters delivered globally and more than 500 in service worldwide, NHIndustries, a joint venture involving Airbus Helicopters, Leonardo, and GKN Fokker, continues to push the boundaries of military helicopter technology, drawing from the expertise of the European rotorcraft and defence industry.