40 new orders at Heli-Expo 2023 confirm Leonardo’s strong position in the global commercial helicopter market

Nearly 40 helicopters of various types sold to several operators with a total value of approximately 470 million EUR, deliveries expected between 2023 and 2026

AW139s, AW169s and AW109s for energy support, rescue and public service duties and VIP/corporate transport missions across the Middle East, Asia, Americas and Europe

Following the company’s successful attendance at Heli-Expo 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia (7th-9th March), Leonardo is announcing further growth within the commercial helicopter market, with new orders for nearly 40 aircraft of various models to several operators across the Middle East, Asia, Americas and Europe primarily for energy support, rescue and public service duties, and VIP transport operations. Combined orders for the AW139, AW169, AW109 GrandNew and AW109 Trekker types have a total value of approximately 470 million EUR, with deliveries between 2023 and 2026.

All of these orders add to preliminary sales contracts, already announced at Heli-Expo, for more than 50 AW09 next-generation single-engine helicopters for customers worldwide. In addition to THC’s decision to confirm intent to further expand the presence of their AW139 fleet in Saudi Arabia for SAR, EMS and corporate transport adding six helicopters plus 20 options within the next 18 months.

Nearly 25 aircraft will carry out offshore transport missions with various operators supporting the energy industry across geographies. The AW139 global fleet grew with new orders across the Middle East, Brazil, Thailand, Indonesia and Germany, confirming worldwide appreciation of the platform and unmatched competitiveness for oil & gas operations. Also, the AW169 continues to prove the aircraft of choice in its class for offshore transport and wind farm support, both in Europe and Asia.

Among operators placing orders for Leonardo offshore-configured helicopters, Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA) expanded its AW139 offshore fleet with an order for six more helicopters with deliveries expected in the 2024-2026 timeframe. OMNI Helicopters International (OHI) has signed a contract for two AW139s to carry out offshore transport missions in Brazil with deliveries expected in 2024. This latest order follows a significant Leonardo fleet expansion at OHI adding to a total of six AW139s and two AW189 super medium helicopters, which were procured between 2021 and 2022. Two more AW139s were ordered by SFS Aviation, a leading provider of offshore helicopter services for Oil and Gas companies in Thailand. These aircraft, expected to be handed over this year, will increase the user’s fleet to a total of seven AW139s. In Indonesia, Travira Air signed a contract for an additional AW139 offshore, which is expected to be delivered in 2024. HeliService international GmbH (HeliService) in Germany is further strengthening its range of offshore transport services, with an order for two more Leonardo helicopters including an AW139 and an AW169. The aircraft are expected to be delivered in 2024. HeliService has been operating AW139s and AW169s for offshore wind farm support missions in the North Sea over the last few years delivering outstanding operational capability and safety standards with ongoing successful expansion in Asia and USA, where three new AW169s are already expected to be in service starting from summer 2023. The success of the AW169 supporting offshore operations has been confirmed also in India. Global Vectra Helicorp Limited (GVHL) has placed an order for two AW169s to support transport operations in the energy industry sector. The delivery of the aircraft is expected to be completed this year, joining a fleet of AW139s.

The AW169 and AW139 also strengthen their presence in the rescue and public service markets with new orders across Asia, the Middle East and in the USA for a total of ten units.

In South Korea, the EMS (emergency medical service) operator UI Helijet has signed a contract for two AW169s. The aircraft are expected to be delivered in 2025 and will enter into service starting in 2026. UI Helijet, an EMS contractor for the National Medical Center, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, was the first EMS operator using Leonardo’s helicopters in the country. The Phoenix Police Department has signed a contract for one AW169 and an option for a second. The aircraft will be operated by the Phoenix Police Air Tactical Support Bureau as the larger and most modern aircraft in the operator’s helicopter fleet, complementing the Leonardo AW109 Power originally acquired in 2005. The outstanding capabilities of the best-selling AW139 helicopter have been reconfirmed with a new order for one AW139 by Abu Dhabi Police in UAE. The type is highly successful in the country for a range of roles, including law enforcement and rescue services among others. Mitsui Bussan Aerospace (MBA), the authorized distributor for the AW139, AW169 and AW189 helicopter models in Japan, announced with Leonardo orders recently signed for a total of six AW139s, to meet the requirements of various upcoming opportunities in the country.

In Latin America, the success of Leonardo’s offer – particularly for the VIP/corporate transport market and leveraging the exclusive Agusta brand value proposition – grows further with sales of three helicopters to SynerJet Latina SA, a new distributor responsible for Colombia, Peru, Chile and Paraguay. In particular, these include two AW109 GrandNew and one AW109 Trekker light twin-engine aircraft, with deliveries expected between the end of 2024 and the 2Q of 2025.

Rome 21 March 2023 09:00