Fiery medevac jet crash in Philadelphia leaves uncertainty over survivors

A twin-engine Learjet 55 medevac aircraft (Mexican registry XA-UCI) carrying six people—including a child patient recovering from life-saving surgery and her mother—crashed in a northeast Philadelphia neighbourhood Friday night, causing a fiery explosion.

The jet, operated for Jet Rescue Air Ambulance by MedJets, was en route from North Philadelphia Airport (PNE) to Tijuana, Mexico, with a refuelling stop planned in Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF), Missouri.

There are reportedly no survivors among the two pilots and four passengers. Several homes and vehicles were damaged, prompting emergency response efforts.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash, which occurred shortly after takeoff. Nearby roads and the Northeast Philadelphia Airport were temporarily closed as first responders worked to control the scene.

