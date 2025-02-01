Fiery medevac jet crash in Philadelphia leaves uncertainty over survivors

A twin-engine Learjet 55 medevac aircraft (Mexican registry XA-UCI) carrying six people—including a child patient recovering from life-saving surgery and her mother—crashed in a northeast Philadelphia neighbourhood Friday night, causing a fiery explosion.

The jet, operated for Jet Rescue Air Ambulance by MedJets, was en route from North Philadelphia Airport (PNE) to Tijuana, Mexico, with a refuelling stop planned in Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF), Missouri.

There are reportedly no survivors among the two pilots and four passengers. Several homes and vehicles were damaged, prompting emergency response efforts.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash, which occurred shortly after takeoff. Nearby roads and the Northeast Philadelphia Airport were temporarily closed as first responders worked to control the scene.

BULLETIN: AIRPLANE CRASH IN PHILADELPHIA COTTMAN AVENUE OFF ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD. @PhillyPolice & @PhillyFireDept on scene pic.twitter.com/VR83HyColt — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) January 31, 2025

This NEW footage of the PHILLY PLANE CRASH is by far the most horrific to watch WOWOWOWOW looks more like a missile crashing to earth ??? It’s even hard to see the wings#Planecrash #philadelphiacrash pic.twitter.com/VGZGiNrF4t — Culture War (@CultureWar2020) February 1, 2025

WATCH: New footage has emerged that makes the small plane crash in Philadelphia look suspiciously similar to a missile strike. pic.twitter.com/lrkjPhWdKl — Dominic Michael Tripi (@DMichaelTripi) February 1, 2025