Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin: “Russia will start mass production of MC-21”

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that Russia will begin mass production of new civil aircraft of domestic design. He did this in his speech to the State Duma with an annual report on the work of the government. It is planned to mass-produce aircraft MC-21, Il-114-300. All these samples can be seen at the XV International Aviation and Space Salon. MС-21 will be presented for the first time with domestic PD-14 engines.

On December 15, 2020, at the airfield of the Irkutsk Aviation Plant, a branch of PJSC Irkut Corporation (part of the UAC of Rostec State Corporation), the first flight of the MC-21-310 aircraft, equipped with new Russian PD-14 engines, took place. MС-21 is a medium-range civil aircraft.

On December 16, 2020, a new regional passenger turboprop aircraft Il-114-300 made its first flight at the Zhukovsky airfield. The developer of the aircraft Aviation complex. S. V. Ilyushina (head enterprise of the Transport Aviation Division of PJSC UAC within the State Corporation Rostec). The new aircraft is not picky about the level of airfield equipment, it is adapted to operation in the harsh conditions of the North, Siberia, the Far East and, due to the optimal cabin capacity, can become the basic vehicle for the development of regional transportation. In 2022, UAC plans to complete the certification of the Il-114-300.

The XV International Aviation and Space Salon will be held in July 2021 in Zhukovsky near Moscow. The organisers of the event are the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, as well as the State Corporation Rostec. The International Aviation and Space Salon is one of the largest public events held in Russia. During the days of work, the exhibition is attended by about 500 thousand people. The record set by the MAKS-2001 exhibition, which was attended by over 660 thousand people, has not been surpassed by any aerospace show in the world.

