MC-21-300 aircraft receives type certificate from Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency

The Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) has issued a Type Certificate for MC-21-300 passenger aircraft to Irkut Corporation (part of the United Aircraft Corporation of Rostec State Corporation).

The Type Certificate confirms the MC-21-300 compliance with the certification requirements established for civil aircraft. At the same time, the Federal Air Transport Agency has issued the Design Organization Certificate to Irkut Corporation in relation to the MC-21 aircraft.

The MС-21-300 is a new generation medium-range aircraft with 163 to 211 seats. It is designed for the most popular segment of passenger air transportation and embodies the latest developments in aviation engineering.

“The obtaining of the Type Certificate from the Federal Air Transport Agency is the most important event for the MC-21 project and the aviation industry. The document confirms that the aircraft is ready for mass production and sales. The aircraft is modern, beautiful, and literally world-class, with a large number of design innovations and the largest cabin among its peers. I’m sure both airlines and passengers will appreciate it,” noted Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Rostec State Corporation.