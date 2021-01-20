Irkut MC-21-300 suffers runway overrun during test flight

On 18 January, an Irkut MC-21-300 aircraft (registered RA-73051) was performing a simulated engine failure and the use of emergency braking system at Moscow’s Zhukovsky Airport. During the (planned ?) rejected take-off, however, the aircraft skidded from the runway.

Irkut MC-21-300 is a Russian single-aisle twin-jet airliner, developed by the Yakovlev Design Bureau and produced by its parent Irkut, a branch of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).

“The crew was not injured. No visible damage was found. No system failure was recorded. The causes of the incident are being investigated,” a UAC representative said to Russian news agency Sputnik.

In 2016, the Irkut MC-21-300 was rolled out during a ceremony, UAC expects the model to receive Russian type certification for the aircraft type by the end of the year.

