Belgian chemical group Solvay and Honda Aircraft sign exclusive supply agreement for business jets programmes

Solvay signed a long-term exclusive agreement through 2027 with Honda Aircraft for the supply of innovative composites and adhesives to be used across Honda aircraft business jet HA-420 and Elite programmes.

Solvay will supply Honda with CYCOM® 5276-1 prepreg and SURFACEMASTER® 905 lightning strike protection surfacing film, two advanced material solutions that help the company achieve its performance and cost targets.

“We value our long-standing and rewarding relationship with Honda and this new supply agreement further solidifies our relationship. We look forward to supporting Honda as they look to maximise the benefits that composites can bring them” said Carmelo Lo Faro, President of Solvay’s Composite Materials Global Business Unit.