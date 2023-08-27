Swedish electric aircraft manufacturer Heart Aerospace joins North American Regional Airline Association

Swedish electric aircraft manufacturer, Heart Aerospace, has become a member of the Regional Airline Association (RAA), an organisation representing North American regional airlines and associated businesses. By joining RAA, Heart Aerospace gains access to valuable connections and policy-making relationships, allowing it to contribute to discussions shaping government policies on battery electric flight.

The RAA’s significance in the North American regional aviation market positions Heart Aerospace to play a role in revitalising discontinued air routes and reducing the carbon footprint of existing regional aircraft through its ES-30 electric aeroplane.

Heart Aerospace’s CEO, Anders Forslund, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasizing the potential of electric and hybrid air travel to restore and expand air connectivity while drastically lowering emissions compared to traditional aircraft and transportation methods.

The company’s flagship product, the ES-30, is a regional electric aircraft designed to accommodate 30 passengers. It is propelled by electric motors powered by batteries, providing a fully electric range of 200 kilometres. With 30 passengers on board, the aircraft can extend its range to 400 kilometres, and it retains the flexibility to cover up to 800 kilometres with 25 passengers, all while factoring in standard airline reserves.

Heart Aerospace has secured 250 firm orders for the ES-30, along with options and purchase rights for an additional 120 planes. The company has also received letters of intent for 91 more aircraft, signalling a strong interest in its electric aviation solutions.