Rockton to buy up to 40 ES-30 electric aeroplanes from Heart Aerospace

Swedish investment and aircraft leasing company Rockton has committed to purchasing up to 40 ES-30 regional electric aeroplanes from Heart Aerospace. The agreement, which converts an earlier letter of intent into firm purchase orders, includes 20 aeroplanes with an option to purchase an additional 20.

Rockton focuses on investments in technologies that mitigate aviation’s negative climate impact and sees the industry’s target of reaching net zero by 2050 as driving demand for sustainable solutions.

The ES-30 is a regional electric aeroplane powered by electric motors with battery-derived energy. It has a seating capacity of 30 passengers and offers various range options: a fully electric zero-emissions range of 200 kilometres, an extended hybrid range of 400 kilometres with 30 passengers, and the flexibility to fly up to 800 kilometres with 25 passengers, all including typical airline reserves. The aircraft is expected to enter service in 2028.

Rockton’s CEO, Niklas Lund, believes the ES-30 is the most promising technology available for the regional aircraft segment, offering both range and payload suitable for commercial airlines. The aeroplane will be continuously upgraded as improved battery technology becomes available, enhancing its performance over time. The partnership between Rockton and Heart Aerospace reflects the growing interest and need within the industry for sustainable aviation solutions.

Heart Aerospace has already secured a total of 250 firm orders for the ES-30, with additional options and purchase rights for 120 more planes. The company has also received letters of intent for another 91 aeroplanes. The Nordic region is expected to lead the adoption of electric aviation, with ongoing infrastructure projects supporting the industry’s transition to sustainable air travel.