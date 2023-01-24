Heart Aerospace selects Siemens Xcelerator for E/E system design, optimisation and certification of new electric aeroplane

Electric aeroplane maker Heart Aerospace has selected Capital software from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio to support its E/E system design, development, and certification of zero-emission electric aircraft.

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced today that Swedish electric aeroplane maker Heart Aerospace has selected the Capital™ software portfolio from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of software and services to support its design, development, and certification of zero-emission electric aircraft. Siemens’ Capital will provide electrical and electronic (E/E) system design and support as Heart Aerospace addresses the market and regulatory demands of escalating performance and commercial certification requirements.

As part of the extensive electrification in these aircraft, Heart Aerospace must address the complexity of the Electrical Wiring Interconnect System (EWIS) while also addressing electrical system compliance risk. The Capital tool’s strong compliance functionality can help Heart Aerospace to leverage automation and digital data continuity to facilitate faster regulatory compliance. This was a key reason for selecting Capital software from Siemens

“Heart Aerospace’s adoption of Capital from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio gives them the advantage inherent in digitalised E/E system development out of the starting gate,” said Anthony Nicoli, Senior Director for Aerospace & Defense, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “To successfully compete for air transport routes, eAircraft must achieve demanding performance goals using fully certified, power and weight-optimised E/E systems. Siemens is excited to help Heart Aerospace accelerate aircraft design to meet both performance and certification requirements.”

“As a young company with a new project, Heart Aerospace decided to adopt Capital software, which was the only tool we evaluated that supports creation of electrical and avionic system deliverables and seamlessly flows them downstream into the physical products of the EWIS for each development phase,” said John Rader, Section Lead Electrical Wiring Interconnect System (EWIS) Engineer, Heart Aerospace. “The improvement in workflow, especially when considering that configuration management within Capital is both strong and intuitive, allows focusing on the engineering and not the tool. With sophisticated additional analysis models such as voltage drop calculation and the great support available, Heart Aerospace is confident we made the best choice.”