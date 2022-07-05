All-new Gulfstream G800 makes first flight

Industry’s longest-range aircraft demonstrates programme maturity, launches flight-test programme

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. announced the all-new ultralong-range Gulfstream G800 successfully completed its first flight, officially launching the flight-test programme of the industry’s longest-range aircraft. Announced in October 2021, the G800 is the latest addition to Gulfstream’s next-generation fleet to take flight and make progress toward customer deliveries.

The G800 departed Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport at 09:00 and landed there two hours later. In keeping with Gulfstream’s commitment to sustainability leadership in aviation, the aircraft made the flight using a blend of sustainable aviation fuel.

“When the first G800 test aircraft rolled out at our announcement last fall, we changed the game once again for our industry,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “At Gulfstream, working closely with our customers allows us to continuously build on our successes and develop aircraft that exceed their expectations. The G800 pushes the boundaries of performance even further with Gulfstream-designed aerodynamics and cabin technology, and we look forward to our customers benefiting from the longer range at higher speeds in our exceptional cabin environment.”

The G800 can fly 8,000 nautical miles/14,816 kilometres at Mach 0.85 and 7,000 nm/12,964 km at Mach 0.90 with class-leading fuel efficiency, thanks to the combination of the Gulfstream-designed, advanced high-speed wing and all-new, high-thrust Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines.

The G800 also features the latest in Gulfstream’s cabin technology and comfort, including hand-crafted, ergonomic seats; a high-definition circadian lighting system; 100% fresh, never recirculated air; the lowest cabin altitude in the industry; a plasma-ionisation air purification system; and 16 of the largest windows in the industry. Designed to seat up to 19 passengers, the G800 offers up to four living areas, or three living areas with a crew compartment.

The G800 is equipped with Gulfstream’s next-generation Symmetry Flight Deck and dual head-up displays featuring the new Combined Vision System, which includes Enhanced Flight Vision System and Synthetic Vision System imagery, further enhancing safety and pilot situational awareness.

“We have announced eight new aircraft in the past decade, strategically timed to capture market demand,” said Burns. “We are seeing great interest in the G800, and this first flight brings us even closer to delivering a Gulfstream for every mission.”