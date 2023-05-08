General Atomics AeroTec Systems starts series production of the new Dornier Do228 NXT

German aircraft manufacturer General Atomics AeroTec Systems (GA-ATS) officially announced the start of series production of the Dornier 228 NXT (Do228 NXT – NXT stands for Next Generation). This marks the continuation of the Dornier 228’s 40-year success story. With state-of-the-art technology, and improved performance in compliance with current environmental regulations, the Next Generation of the Do228 will be produced in Oberpfaffenhofen again.

Following the acquisition of the Oberpfaffenhofen site and the legendary Dornier 228 program by General Atomics AeroTec Systems in 2021, plans have been developed for the Next Generation of the aircraft. The Do228 NXT is based on the long-standing successful Dornier 228 and has been adapted through technical optimization to meet all current requirements, both for passenger and special mission aircraft.

The main focus of the Do228 NXT is on series production and further optimisation of the aircraft to make the Do228 NXT the aircraft of choice for its unique operational areas.

Series production of the Do228 NXT in Oberpfaffenhofen

General Atomics AeroTec Systems will resume small-series production of the aircraft in Oberpfaffenhofen, producing up to five Do228 NXT per year. To do so, the company is building a modern production line with integrated manufacturing methods. A major part of the manufacturing will take place on-site, including the production of elementary structural components.

The company is therefore creating new jobs and is looking for additional motivated employees for the production, project planning and engineering of the Do228 NXT at the Oberpfaffenhofen site.

Versatile operational areas for the Do228

The Do228 has been in successful service worldwide for several decades for maritime patrol (pollution control, search and rescue missions, border control, fisheries patrol), research flights, surveillance and reconnaissance, and light transport missions (cargo, parachutists, passengers, MedEvac). One of the outstanding features of the aircraft from Oberpfaffenhofen is its ability to take off and land on short tracks (STOL). Furthermore, it can operate on unpaved runways. In addition to manufacturing, General Atomics AeroTec Systems also offers upgrades, modernisation, maintenance and repairs for the Do228.

The combination of a robust aircraft, Bavarian precision craftsmanship and exceptional versatility makes the Do228 a highly favoured aircraft in its class.

Harald Robl, CEO of the General Atomics Europe group, commented: “We are proud to launch the Next Generation of the Do228 and to continue the success story of the aircraft. The Dornier 228 NXT is an important step in the evolution of the aviation industry and will help GA-ATS to remain a leader in the aviation industry.”

State-of-the-art technology

The Dornier 228 NXT incorporates state-of-the-art technologies that meet the current requirements of the aviation industry. This makes the aircraft ideally suited for special mission flights. The glass cockpit of the Do228 NXT will be equipped with an advanced synthetic vision system and modern navigation systems. The digital autopilot will be enhanced and improved, thus helping to optimise the Dornier 228’s fuel utilisation and flight planning. The human interface has been optimised and operation was simplified to ensure maximum operational reliability.

Not only does the Dornier 228 excel in its features, but its interior is also receiving a significant upgrade. The cabin will be equipped with state-of-the-art LED lighting and enhanced air conditioning and ventilation systems. Additionally, the aircraft’s surface protection process is being updated to comply with current environmental regulations such as REACH requirements.

Strategic collaboration

General Atomics AeroTec Systems will collaborate with French aerospace company Potez Aéronautique to produce the Do228 NXT fuselage in the future, further strengthening its European supply chain. Furthermore, Potez Aéronautique will take over the production of selected individual parts for final assembly and deliver them to Oberpfaffenhofen.

Antoine Potez, Managing Director of Potez Aéronautique, looks forward to the upcoming collaboration: “We are very proud to have been selected by General Atomics AeroTec Systems to manufacture the fuselage of the historic Do228 programme. It is a key component of the aircraft. This contract award marks the recognition of the experience and technical expertise of the Potez Aéronautique team in managing such complex aerostructure elements. We thank GA-ATS for the trust placed in our team and for allowing us to be part of the future of the great Do228 NXT programme.”

Reliable full-service provider for the Do228

In conjunction with the official announcement of the Do228 NXT, Harald Robl, CEO of the General Atomics Europe group, emphasised: “General Atomics AeroTec Systems is and will remain a reliable full-service provider for the Dornier 228. We are pleased to be able to present the Next Generation of our aircraft and will also continue to expand our offerings for existing customers.”

There are plans to reinforce the inventory of spare parts available for the Do228 in the near future. Furthermore, a state-of-the-art flight simulator has been acquired, which can be used to train pilots for the Do228 in Oberpfaffenhofen. In addition to manufacturing the Do228, the German aviation company also offers extensive MRO services, as well as upgrades and modernisations for the aircraft.

OBERPFAFFENHOFEN – 8th May, 2023