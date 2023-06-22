GA-ASI selects Belgium-based ScioTeq to support Detect and Avoid programme

As General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc (GA-ASI) pursues its development goal of obtaining FAA Technical Standard Order (TSO) clearance for its in-house developed Detection and Avoidance (DAA) system, the company has selected Belgium-based ScioTeq to provide a certified processor and display for its DAA solution. ScioTeq is a proven avionics supplier that was identified as a potential strategic partner at GA-ASI’s Blue Magic Belgium event in 2020.

Achieving FAA certification for its DAA system will help GA-ASI’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) gain authorisation to operate in non-segregated airspace, giving GA-ASI’s customers greater access to conduct military and civil missions. The certification of GA-ASI’s ACD capability is an important milestone for its new MQ-9B certifiable unmanned aviation system. The MQ-9B is designed to integrate safely and operate seamlessly in civil airspace, and the aircraft is equipped with the DAA system.

GA-ASI President David R. Alexander: “GA-ASI’s ACD system is a key capability for our latest MQ-9B SkyGuardian® and SeaGuardian® platforms. We have invested significantly in developing a core ACD capability that sets us apart from our competitors. This includes an air-to-air radar that enables flexible operations in all classes of airspace for our MQ-9B customers. We look forward to working with ScioTeq and continuing our close relationship“.

The partnership will introduce a new generation of display computers by incorporating ScioTeq’s Next-Gen certified PU-5200 Avionics Display Computer platform and the RDU-4047 Projected CAPacitive Touch Panel (PCAP) display unit into GA-ASI’s ground control station. ScioTeq’s unique MOSArt® software platform facilitates the integration of GA-ASI’s ACD application on ScioTeq hardware.

“ScioTeq has a long history of supplying 24-inch mission displays for the MQ-9B’s certified ground control systems, and we are delighted to extend our long-term partnership with General Atomics Aeronautical through this new collaboration,” said Robb Gibbs, CEO of ScioTeq.

The MQ-9B SkyGuardian revolutionises the long-endurance RPAS market by offering all-weather capability and certification in full compliance with STANAG 4671, the NATO UAS airworthiness standard. SeaGuardian is the maritime derivative of the MQ-9B and remains the first UAS to offer multi-domain intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting (ISR&T) as an internal payload capable of surface and deep ocean search in support of fleet operations.

About ScioTeq

ScioTeq has 35 years’ experience as a developer and manufacturer of innovative, mission-critical, high-tech visualisation and computing solutions for the air traffic control, avionics, defence and security markets. With its headquarters in Belgium and four other sites around the world, the company is a trusted partner for visualisation solutions in the most demanding environments. It designs video displays, smart displays and mission computers for use in the world’s most demanding environments, and provides global professional support in several countries. To date, ScioTeq has installed over 285,000 display products worldwide. They are on board more than 150 types of aircraft, more than 100 types of ships and 50 types of land vehicles. Every day, more than 80,000 flights are controlled from a ScioTeq air traffic control display. Their customers draw on decades of expertise, backed by high quality standards and rigorous industry certifications. Their goal? To make the world a safer place through advanced visualisation and IT solutions.

