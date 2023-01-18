Eviation announces order from Aerus (Mexico) for 30 Alice all-electric commuter aircraft

Purchase will accelerate adoption of sustainable aviation in Mexico

Eviation Aircraft, a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, announced that Aerus, an emerging regional airline in Mexico, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for 30 commuter Alice aircraft. Aerus intends to utilise Alice for middle-mile travel across regions including Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Veracruz, providing historically underserved communities in northern areas of the country with access to carbon-free, cost-effective and convenient air travel.

The nine-seater Alice is the world’s first flight-tested all-electric commuter aircraft. Built from a clean-sheet design, the Alice produces no emissions and costs significantly less to operate per flight hour compared to light jets or high-end turboprops. It is powered by two magni650 electric propulsion units developed by magniX, the global industry leader in flight-proven electric propulsion systems.

Aerus is a new market entrant committed to sustainable and carbon-free technology. Launching commercial operations in 2023, Aerus will utilize Monterrey Airport (MTY) as its regional hub, offering an expanded flight schedule and covering routes that no other airlines currently operate. By introducing electric aircraft into its fleet, Aerus aims to reduce its carbon emissions by 50% by 2033.

“Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden visited Mexico, where he and his counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, highlighted the economic opportunities created by the clean energy transition. The introduction of the Alice is certainly one of those opportunities,” said Eddie Jaisaree, Vice President, Commercial Sales at Eviation. “The aircraft offers a more enjoyable flight experience, lower operating costs, and meets the demand for zero-carbon technology that we are seeing from governments, regulators and the public. We are very pleased to receive this order from Aerus.”

“As we enter into service, our objective is to create new opportunities for regional travel in Mexico that are environmentally and economically sustainable,” said Javier Herrera García, CEO of Aerus. “Working with Eviation to bring a zero-emissions fleet to our region will transform the way we experience air travel and connect communities like never before.”

“Just as Uber disrupted the taxi market, Alice promises to usher in ‘UberAir’ through the introduction of low-cost, point-to-point air travel,” said Gregory Davis, President and CEO at Eviation. “Our aircraft is an ideal fit for Aerus as a large number of flights in northern Mexico are already less than 250 miles. We are always pleased to receive the endorsement of forward-thinking airlines that are keen to address the climate challenge and be part of the future of aviation.”

ARLINGTON, Wa., U.S., January 17, 2023