Eve and Blade expand partnership to accelerate electric air mobility in Europe

Eve Air Mobility and Blade Air Mobility have announced an extension of their partnership to accelerate electric air mobility in Europe, starting with France. The collaboration aims to integrate Eve’s electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) into Blade’s European route network.

The companies are dedicated to transforming the aviation industry by introducing electric air transportation to new regions, making travel more accessible and environmentally friendly.

Blade, which acquired three major urban air mobility operators in Southern Europe, will focus on identifying future routes in France and other European countries to support advanced air mobility operations.

This partnership demonstrates a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and progress within the advanced air mobility industry. The deployment of Eve’s eVTOLs in Europe is contingent upon regulatory approvals, certification, and a definitive agreement between all parties involved.