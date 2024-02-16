Eve Air Mobility to showcase eVTOL and VR experience at Singapore Air Show

- First appearance: Eve Air Mobility will debut at the Singapore Air Show, showcasing its eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft.
- World tour: This appearance is part of a global tour that began in 2022.
- Highlights:
- Full-scale cabin mock-up: Visitors can experience the interior design and features of the eVTOL.
- Virtual reality flight experience: Using VR headsets, attendees can simulate flying on the eVTOL.
- Importance of Asia-Pacific: Eve sees the region as a key market and aims to build partnerships and customer relationships.
- Development progress: Eve successfully started production of its first full-scale prototype and selected key suppliers in 2023.
- Focus: Eve emphasizes its eVTOL’s human-centred design, quiet operation, efficiency, and sustainability.
Overall: Eve is using the Singapore Air Show to raise awareness and generate interest in its eVTOL technology, targeting the promising Asia-Pacific market.