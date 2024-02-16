Eve Air Mobility to showcase eVTOL and VR experience at Singapore Air Show

First appearance: Eve Air Mobility will debut at the Singapore Air Show, showcasing its eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft.

Eve Air Mobility will debut at the Singapore Air Show, showcasing its eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft. World tour: This appearance is part of a global tour that began in 2022.

This appearance is part of a global tour that began in 2022. Highlights: Full-scale cabin mock-up: Visitors can experience the interior design and features of the eVTOL. Virtual reality flight experience: Using VR headsets, attendees can simulate flying on the eVTOL.

Importance of Asia-Pacific: Eve sees the region as a key market and aims to build partnerships and customer relationships.

Eve sees the region as a key market and aims to build partnerships and customer relationships. Development progress: Eve successfully started production of its first full-scale prototype and selected key suppliers in 2023.

Eve successfully started production of its first full-scale prototype and selected key suppliers in 2023. Focus: Eve emphasizes its eVTOL’s human-centred design, quiet operation, efficiency, and sustainability.

Overall: Eve is using the Singapore Air Show to raise awareness and generate interest in its eVTOL technology, targeting the promising Asia-Pacific market.