Eve Air Mobility to showcase eVTOL and VR experience at Singapore Air Show

By
André Orban
-
0
0

  • First appearance: Eve Air Mobility will debut at the Singapore Air Show, showcasing its eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft.
  • World tour: This appearance is part of a global tour that began in 2022.
  • Highlights:
    • Full-scale cabin mock-up: Visitors can experience the interior design and features of the eVTOL.
    • Virtual reality flight experience: Using VR headsets, attendees can simulate flying on the eVTOL.
  • Importance of Asia-Pacific: Eve sees the region as a key market and aims to build partnerships and customer relationships.
  • Development progress: Eve successfully started production of its first full-scale prototype and selected key suppliers in 2023.
  • Focus: Eve emphasizes its eVTOL’s human-centred design, quiet operation, efficiency, and sustainability.

Overall: Eve is using the Singapore Air Show to raise awareness and generate interest in its eVTOL technology, targeting the promising Asia-Pacific market.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.