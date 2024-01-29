Eve Air Mobility announces key suppliers for its eVTOL aircraft, including historic partnership with RECARO Aircraft Seating

Eve Air Mobility has revealed the latest suppliers for its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Thales, Honeywell, RECARO Aircraft Seating, and FACC have signed long-term supply agreements.

Thales and Honeywell will provide air data solutions and guidance/navigation systems, while RECARO will supply seats, and FACC will manage the tail components. These agreements, part of Eve’s comprehensive strategy, cover the aircraft’s life cycle, from prototype to production and aftermarket service. The partnerships aim to ensure the aircraft’s optimal performance, reliability, and strategic planning. Eve’s eVTOL is scheduled to enter service in 2026.

In a separate historic announcement, RECARO Aircraft Seating has been selected by Eve Air Mobility to design, certify, and produce seats for its eVTOL aircraft. This marks RECARO’s first foray into eVTOL aviation, with deliveries of the 75,000 seats set to commence in Q1 2025.

Dr Mark Hiller, CEO of RECARO Aircraft Seating and RECARO Holding, highlights the strong collaboration between RECARO and Eve Air Mobility, emphasising RECARO’s well-equipped position to navigate the exciting new chapter of air transport represented by eVTOL aircraft.

Eve’s eVTOL is expected to enter service in 2026 and offers a 100% electric solution with a range of 100 kilometres.