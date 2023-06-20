Eve Air Mobility and Nordic Aviation Capital sign Letter of Intent for up to 30 eVTOLs

Eve Air Mobility, a company specialising in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), a global aircraft leasing leader. The LOI establishes a partnership for promoting eVTOL aircraft through optimised leasing strategies. As part of the agreement, NAC will acquire 15 firm orders and 15 optional eVTOLs to be leased to fleet operators, supporting the growth and development of innovative transportation operations.

The collaboration aims to diversify portfolios, advance environmentally friendly aviation technologies, and expand eVTOL leasing options. Eve, backed by Embraer, focuses on integrating cutting-edge technology into the urban air mobility industry to provide safe and sustainable transportation alternatives.