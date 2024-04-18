Eve Air Mobility and AirX Inc. forge partnership to propel urban air mobility in Japan

Eve Air Mobility, represented by CEO Johann Bordais, has entered into a significant partnership with Japan’s leading helicopter charter service, AirX Inc., under CEO Kiwamu Tezuka. The agreement involves the potential acquisition of up to 50 cutting-edge electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, along with service support and integration of Eve’s Vector urban air traffic management software.

This collaboration aims to advance Japan’s urban air mobility goals, leveraging AirX’s expertise and Eve’s technological prowess. AirX, renowned for its innovative aerial experiences, recently unveiled the UAM Centre, signalling a major stride towards sustainable urban air transportation in the Greater Tokyo Area.

The Asia-Pacific region remains a focal point for Eve’s expansion efforts, with ongoing partnerships in countries like Australia, India, and South Korea. Eve’s eVTOL design emphasises efficiency, safety, and reduced operational costs, with production set to commence in Brazil. Concurrently, Eve is developing Vector, a sophisticated Urban Air Traffic Management software, to optimise UAM operations globally.