Uruguayan Air Force expands fleet with five Embraer A-29 Super Tucano aircraft

Uruguay has converted options for five Embraer A-29 Super Tucano aircraft into firm orders as part of its fleet renewal programme. This deal includes mission equipment, logistics support, and a flight simulator, enhancing Uruguay’s air defence and operational capabilities.

The original firm order for one aircraft in August 2024 expanded to include five additional A-29s. The agreement includes mission equipment, logistics services, and a flight simulator.

The order, which celebrates 50 years of Embraer’s first export contract with Uruguay, will enhance the country’s border surveillance and air defence capabilities.

Embraer CEO Bosco da Costa Junior praised the growing partnership and reaffirmed Embraer’s commitment to providing versatile, mission-ready aircraft.

Uruguayan Minister of National Defence Armando Castaingdebat highlighted the acquisition as part of Uruguay’s commitment to modernising its armed forces.

Commander-in-Chief of the FAU, General Luis H. De León emphasised the technological advancement and alignment with regional security needs.

Uruguay becomes the sixth South American nation and the 20th global operator of the A-29 Super Tucano. Portugal’s recent acquisition of the first NATO-configured A-29 underscores the aircraft’s growing international appeal.

Features of the A-29 Super Tucano

Designed for versatility, with capabilities including: Border surveillance Reconnaissance Close air support Advanced training

Cost-effective and adaptable for various mission profiles.

The A-29 Super Tucano remains a leading choice for air forces worldwide, with over 290 aircraft ordered globally.