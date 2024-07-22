The Netherlands and Austria acquire nine Embraer C-390 Millennium aircraft in joint order

The Dutch Ministry of Defence has signed a contract to acquire nine Embraer C-390 Millennium aircraft in a collaborative effort with Austria. The Netherlands will receive five of these aircraft, while Austria will acquire four.

This partnership aims to enhance both nations’ tactical airlift capacity, allowing rapid deployment or evacuation of equipment and personnel under challenging conditions.

The C-390 Millennium offers increased operational flexibility, reliability, and transport capacity. It supports various missions, including logistical operations, humanitarian aid, and medical evacuations.

The joint purchase facilitates cooperation in training, logistics, and platform development. This collaboration is expected to benefit other C-390 operators within NATO, enhancing interoperability and networked operations.

The C-390 Millennium can carry 26 tonnes of payload, fly at 470 knots, and operate on unpaved runways. It performs diverse missions such as cargo and troop transport, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting, and humanitarian aid. The KC-390 variant, equipped for air-to-air refuelling, can function both as a tanker and receiver.

Statements from Officials

: “This agreement exemplifies European collaboration. The constructive support of Embraer has been crucial, and we look forward to successful cooperation.” Bosco da Costa Jr, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security: “We welcome the Netherlands and Austria as new members of the C-390 Millennium family. This aircraft offers high performance, advanced technology, and low life cycle costs, making it the best choice in the market.”

The C-390 Millennium has been in operation with the Brazilian Air Force since 2019 and the Portuguese Air Force since 2023, amassing over 13,000 flight hours with high mission capability and completion rates.

This joint acquisition underscores the strategic importance of enhancing tactical airlift capabilities and fostering international defence cooperation.