Slovakia selects Embraer C-390 Millennium for future military transport needs

The Slovak Ministry of Defence has identified the Embraer C-390 Millennium as the top choice for its military transport aircraft, signing a Letter of Intent with Brazil to strengthen industrial cooperation. Formal steps to acquire three C-390 aircraft will begin in January 2025.

Key highlights:

The C-390’s cost efficiency, versatility, and reliability make it well-suited for Slovakia’s Air Force.

Slovakia joins neighbouring EU/NATO members—Portugal, Hungary, and the Czech Republic—in adopting the C-390, fostering synergies in training, logistics, and operational capabilities.

The C-390 has logged over 15,500 flight hours with a mission capability rate of 93%, showcasing its reliability since entering service in 2019.

This decision reinforces the growing adoption of the C-390 among NATO allies, further modernising European defence capabilities.