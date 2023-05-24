Scoot adds 9 Embraer E190-E2 aircraft to its fleet

Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, has chosen the Embraer E190-E2 aircraft to enhance connectivity and support growth in the region. Under a lease arrangement with Azorra, Scoot will add nine E190-E2 planes to its fleet, with the first delivery expected in 2024.

The E190-E2 is known for its outstanding comfort, performance, and eco-friendliness, offering the lowest emissions, noise levels, and fuel burn among aircraft under 150 seats.

Scoot aims to serve thinner routes to non-metro destinations from Singapore, expanding its network options for customers. This selection marks Scoot as the first Singapore-based airline to operate crossover aircraft, contributing to the evolving capacity rationalization trend in the global aviation industry.