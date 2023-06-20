Recaro Aircraft Seating and Embraer to develop seats for E1 and E2 aircraft

Recaro Aircraft Seating and Embraer have entered into an agreement to develop a Supplier Furnished Equipment (SFE) catalogue of seats for E1 and E2 aircraft. The catalogue will include Recaro’s popular BL3710 and SL3710 economy class seats and will be available for both line-fit and retrofit configurations.

Development of the SFE catalogue will begin in the third quarter of 2023, and the seats will be eligible for offers starting in mid-2024.

The collaboration aims to enhance the passenger experience, provide more choices to customers, and deliver added value. The Recaro seats, known for their ergonomics, reliability, and lightweight design, will offer comfortable journeys and operational cost benefits for airlines.

The catalogue will be based on Recaro’s bestselling seats, offering various optional features and customisation options.