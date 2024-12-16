Portugal leads NATO with first order of Embraer A-29N Super Tucano aircraft

Portugal has signed a deal with Embraer to become the launch customer for the A-29N Super Tucano, a NATO-specific variant of the globally recognised advanced trainer and light attack aircraft. The Portuguese Air Force will receive 12 of these versatile aircraft, designed for Advanced Pilot Training, Close Air Support (CAS), and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

The A-29N features upgraded avionics, NATO-specific communications, and other enhanced capabilities tailored to modern defence needs. Embraer highlighted this acquisition as a key step in Portugal’s Air Force modernisation and a boost to the local defence industry.

The Super Tucano platform, already used in over 570,000 flight hours globally, continues to lead its class with robust multi-mission capabilities, cost-efficiency, and the ability to operate in austere conditions.