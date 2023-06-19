Nidec and Embraer announce joint venture agreement to develop Electric Propulsion System for the emerging aerospace industry

Nidec Corporation and Embraer have announced a joint venture called Nidec Aerospace LLC to develop electric propulsion systems for the aerospace industry. The partnership combines Nidec’s expertise as a leading motor manufacturer with Embraer’s aerospace experience to create next-generation electric propulsion systems suitable for more efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft models.

The joint venture will initially focus on electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles and aims to expand its offerings to non-eVTOL vehicles in the future. The joint venture will be majority-owned by Nidec with a 51% stake, while Embraer will hold the remaining 49%. The headquarters will be located in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, with support from existing industrial footprints in Brazil and Mexico.

The joint venture is seen as a significant step toward carbon neutrality in aviation and is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, with a target to close in the second half of 2023. Eve Air Mobility, an eVTOL manufacturer, will be the launch customer for the electric propulsion systems developed by the joint venture.