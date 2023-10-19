First KC-390 Millennium in NATO configuration enters into service with the Portuguese Air Force

The first KC-390 Millennium aircraft in NATO configuration has entered service with the Portuguese Air Force (FAP) at Beja Air Base. The aircraft, integrated with standard NATO equipment, was developed through collaborative efforts between Embraer, OGMA, and FAP, meeting the requirements set by the National Aeronautical Authority of Portugal.

Portugal ordered five KC-390 aircraft, a comprehensive services agreement, and a flight simulator in 2019. The entry into service ceremony took place in Brazil.

The KC-390 Millennium is a multi-mission military tactical transport aircraft capable of various tasks, including cargo and troop transport, aeromedical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting, and humanitarian missions, and it offers air-to-air refuelling capabilities.

Portugal is the largest international partner of the C-390 programme. In addition to Portugal, the multi-mission platform has orders from Brazil and Hungary and has been selected by The Netherlands, Austria and the Czech Republic.