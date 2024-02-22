Embraer’s Phenom 300 leads the industry in twinjet deliveries and is the world’s best-selling light jet for 12 consecutive years

300

Embraer’s Phenom 300 series has maintained its position as the world’s best-selling light jet for 12 consecutive years and has secured the title of the best-selling twinjet for the fourth year in a row, according to data from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA).

In 2023, Embraer delivered 63 Phenom 300 series aircraft, reaffirming the model’s success in the business jet market. With over 730 deliveries worldwide and operations in 40 countries, the Phenom 300 series has logged over 2 million flight hours, making it the most-flown aircraft in the United States with more than 360,000 flights in 12 months.

The aircraft’s ongoing success is attributed to its performance, technology, comfort, and support, with ongoing enhancements such as the introduction of a new autothrottle feature for the Phenom 300E. This optional feature, combined with the Prodigy Touch based on Garmin G3000, contributes to the aircraft’s operational capabilities.

The Phenom 300E, recognised as the fastest light jet in production, offers a high-speed cruise of 464 knots and a range of 2,010 nautical miles with NBAA IFR reserves for five occupants. The aircraft features advanced avionics, including unique safety systems such as the Runway Overrun Awareness and Alerting System (ROAAS).