Embraer’s Medevac jet Phenom 300MED receives FAA and EASA certification

The Phenom 300MED has received the Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The Phenom 300MED is a unique Medevac solution for the Phenom 300 series aircraft, the world’s best-selling light jet, for ten consecutive years. The STC was performed at Embraer’s Service Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and will be operated by the launch customer, on-demand charter operator Grandview Aviation.

“We are pleased to announce the certification of the Phenom 300MED by the FAA and EASA,” said Marsha Woelber, Vice-President of Worldwide Executive Jets Customer Support & Aftermarket Sales, Embraer Service & Support. “The Medevac solution provides superior value, benefiting from a market-leading product such as the Phenom 300 series, combining its unique capabilities with a fully-comprehensive medical solution.”

The Phenom 300MED aeromedical interior was specified by Embraer and developed and certified by engineering services provider umlaut, part of Accenture, utilizing Aerolite equipment. Aerolite developed the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) specifically for the Phenom 300MED. As per the certification requirements, umlaut conducted an evacuation test to confirm two fully disabled patients could be evacuated.

The Medevac solution, which is available for new and in-service aircraft, is exclusively installed by Embraer’s top-ranked Services & Support organization, ensuring the highest quality, reliability, and service experience direct from the manufacturer.

The Phenom 300MED benefits from the platform’s heritage of best-in-class cabin pressurisation, low operating costs, high mission flexibility, state-of-the-art avionics, plus its speed and range capabilities. With a best-in-class cabin altitude of 6,600 feet, passengers and crew enjoy more oxygen in the cabin. This feature equates to a healthier flight experience, which is essential for medical staff and patient care.

Embraer and umlaut developed a comprehensive set of configuration alternatives for the Phenom 300MED. These configuration alternatives include either one or two stretchers, the ability to carry an incubator, and additional medical equipment. The aircraft also features hospital-grade trim and finishing. As a purpose-built Medevac solution, created in collaboration with the leading companies in the industry, the Phenom 300MED is designed to be quickly and easily configured to meet the various needs of both healthcare providers and patients. The aircraft is also designed with agility in mind, able to convert between an executive and a Medevac interior in as little as 5 hours.

The aircraft is further distinguished by the integration of Aerolite medical equipment. Aerolite is a leader in the design, engineering, production, and installation of Air Medical interiors. With over 500 Medevac interiors delivered, the company offers the ideal blend of equipment for the mission.

