Embraer’s E-Freighter earns triple certification for global operations

Embraer’s E190F E-Freighter has received full certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), following approvals from the FAA and ANAC in 2024. This milestone allows the aircraft to operate worldwide.

Launched in 2022, the E-Freighter was designed to modernize air cargo by replacing older models and meeting the demands of e-commerce and decentralized logistics. With over 40% more volume capacity than comparable turboprops, triple the range, and up to 30% lower operating costs than larger narrowbodies, it offers an efficient solution for regional cargo transport.

Chief Commercial Officer Martyn Holmes emphasized the aircraft’s role in enabling faster deliveries beyond major metro areas, reinforcing Embraer’s commitment to the growing freighter market.