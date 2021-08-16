Embraer unveils new 70 to 90 seat regional turboprop concept with rear-mounted engines

In its latest earnings report (showing its first quarterly profit in more than three years), Embraer revealed a new, unusual layout for its upcoming turboprop concept.

The design still uses the fuselage of the E1/E1 jetliner family, but the new version of the aircraft has two pylon-mounted turboprop engines on either side of the T-tail, an unusual change from the more conventional wing-mounted engines. The new engine layout means that this Embraer should be much quieter than existing turboprop designs.

The wing itself has moved rearwards to balance the weight of the engines in the back.

It would be Embraer’s first new turboprop since the EMB-120 Brasilia. Turboprops are said to be more efficient on shorter trips. The ambition is to compete with the De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 and the ATR-42/72, which haven’t seen any new significant developments for a long time.

Embraer is keen to work with a partner on this new project.