Embraer signs Memorandum of Understanding with Portuguese Defence Industry

Embraer announced today, during the visit to Portugal by the President of the Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the country’s aerospace companies at an event attended by Portugal´s Prime Minister, António Costa. The MoU was signed with the companies: Centro de Engenharia e Desenvolvimento de Produto (CEiiA), Empordef Tecnologias de Informação, S.A. (ETI), GMVIS Skysoft, S.A. (GMV) and OGMA S.A.

“I’m very pleased to celebrate a new phase in the relationship between Embraer and the Portuguese State, through the Defence Industry of Portugal, which is a reference for us in cooperation in aerospace and defence projects. The results of the C-390 Millennium strategic partnership have shown the potential that companies and governments of the two countries, working together, can achieve,” said Francisco Gomes Neto, President and CEO of Embraer.

The main goal of the MoU is the development of the Technological and Industrial Defence Base of Portugal, reinforcing its capacity to develop engineering, research, and development activities. Thus, Embraer reinforces its long-term strategic commitment to Portugal in the development of its aerospace and defence ecosystem.

A key aspect covered by the MoU is the potential strategic relationship for the development and systems integration of the recently launched A-29N version of the Super Tucano, which is intended to meet the needs of the member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). This includes research, technological development, and innovation, with the aim to expand and increase long-term commercial relations between companies during the development, production, and support phases of the operation of the A-29N aircraft.

“Today, with the signing of this memorandum, we take another important step in the continuous development of technologies related to the A-29 Super Tucano. The interest of NATO countries in this aircraft led Embraer to announce, recently, the launch of a new version, the A-29N, which, we are sure, will achieve great success in the international market,” said Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO, Embraer Defense & Security.

Alverca, Portugal, April 24th, 2023