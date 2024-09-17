Embraer showcases E195-E2 aircraft in Belgrade

On September 17, 2024, Embraer presented its latest aircraft, the E195-E2, at Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla Airport, offering a demonstration to Air Serbia officials, the Serbian government, and the media. The E195-E2, renowned as the world’s quietest and most efficient single-aisle aircraft, was showcased as a potential solution for Air Serbia’s growing short- and medium-haul operations.

Air Serbia, Europe’s fastest-growing airline, has plans to modernise and expand its fleet, recently acquiring two Embraer aircraft. These planes will enhance connectivity across the Western Balkans and Europe, driving economic growth in Serbia, especially in tourism. Air Serbia’s GM of Commercial and Strategy, Boško Rupi?, noted that the E195 is perfectly aligned with the airline’s expansion plans.

Embraer VP of Sales Europe, Fernando Mainardi, highlighted the E2’s operational efficiency, fuel savings, and cost-effective crew training. Embraer’s E2 family offers a lightweight, fuel-efficient, and comfortable flying experience, with no middle seats and modern cabin amenities, making it a promising option for Air Serbia’s continued growth.