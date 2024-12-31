Embraer secures new order for six A-29 Super Tucanos, expanding global reach

Embraer has confirmed a firm order for six A-29 Super Tucano light attack and advanced trainer aircraft from an undisclosed customer, set for delivery in 2026. These aircraft, known for their multi-mission versatility, will feature enhanced capabilities for roles such as close air support, maritime patrol, and territorial defence.

With over 290 orders and 570,000 flight hours, including 60,000 in combat, the A-29 remains the leader in its category. 2024 saw additional sales to Portugal, Uruguay, and Paraguay, highlighting its appeal to global air forces for its reliability, adaptability, and performance in austere environments.