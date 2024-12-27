Embraer secures global expansion with two C-390 Millennium aircraft for undisclosed customer

Embraer has signed a contract with an unnamed customer for two C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft, complete with a training, support, and spare parts package. These aircraft, customised for roles such as troop transport, disaster relief, and medical evacuation, continue to showcase Embraer’s commitment to redefining military airlift with cutting-edge technology, low operational costs, and reliability.

The deal makes the buyer the tenth nation to adopt the C-390, joining countries like Brazil, Portugal, Hungary, and South Korea. Since 2019, the C-390 fleet has logged over 15,500 flight hours, boasting a 93% mission capability rate and a 99% completion rate. With its superior payload capacity (26 tons), speed (470 knots), and multi-role versatility, the C-390 proves itself as a leader in modern military transport.