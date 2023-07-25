Embraer offers scholarships for its Master of Science in Aeronautical Engineering programme in Brazil

Academic specialisation in partnership with the Technological Institute of Aeronautics (ITA) opens registration today

Today, Embraer opened the registration for the 32nd class of its Master of Science in aeronautical engineering programme, a professional specialisation for career acceleration of engineers who desire to deepen their knowledge in the aerospace sector in Brazil. There are 45 scholarships available for candidates from all over the country who can apply until September 3 through the link: https://embraer.com/br/pt/pee

The academic specialisation, carried out in partnership with the Technological Institute of Aeronautics (ITA), has a duration of 18 months and provides scholarship payments in the amount of R$ 5.000,00 per month with a 20% readjustment in the second year, among other benefits. Classes are set to begin in February 2024.

More than 1,670 professionals from 105 universities in 20 states of Brazil have been through the programme since its creation in 2001. The average hiring rate of participants by Embraer is 96%.

“The long-term investment in the professional qualification of our engineering staff is a competitive advantage for Embraer in an intellectual capital-intensive sector,” said Andreza Alberto, Embraer’s Vice President of People, ESG and Corporate Communications. “The Master of Science in aeronautical engineering programme has a central role in an ecosystem of talent training in strategic technologies for the country and has consolidated itself as a reference in the generation and dissemination of knowledge in aerospace engineering.”

The selected candidates will participate in training courses and activities in the company’s Product and Process Development Engineering areas, in São José dos Campos (SP), in addition to specialising in aeronautical fundamentals and projects, with activities and themes on Industry 4.0, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Project Prototyping.

All training is provided by Embraer professionals, ITA professors and consultants, with the right to a professional master’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering, recognised by CAPES / Ministry of Education from Brazil. Among the prerequisites of the selection process are advanced English and graduation between 2021 and 2023 in the aeronautical or aerospace, environmental, automotive, civil, computing, control, and automation, electrical, electronics, energy, physics, manufacturing, maintenance, materials, mechanics, mechatronics, metallurgy, mining, naval, nuclear, oil, production, chemistry, robotics, systems, software and telecommunications, and transportation modalities.

São José dos Campos – SP, July 24, 2023