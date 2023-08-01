Embraer offers 50 technological qualification scholarships for women

The technical course lasts four months, and registration is open until September 3

Today, Embraer opened the registration for its career acceleration programme in technology in Brazil, which will be exclusively dedicated to women this year. The third edition of the Embraer Social Tech Careers programme offers 50 scholarships to generate opportunities and professional inclusion.

The students will have the opportunity to learn how to work with data analysis and the Python programming language, which has applications in data science, artificial intelligence, and automation. Applications will be accepted until September 3 through the link: Embraer: Embraer Social Tech Careers. The initiative is carried out in partnership with Gama Academy, a school that selects talent and trains professionals for the digital market in technology areas.

“Embraer Social Tech combines education and innovation to contribute to the development of a more inclusive society,” says Andreza Alberto, Embraer’s Vice President of People, ESG and Corporate Communications. “We are very proud of this affirmative action focused on quality education for women who want to enter the technology market.”

Participants who complete the course, which lasts four months, will join Embraer and partner companies’ talent databases in future selection processes. The course will use a boot camp methodology, which includes remote immersive training to develop skills and competencies in the technology sector.

São José dos Campos, Brazil, August 1st, 2023