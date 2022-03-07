Embraer introduces E-Jet cargo conversions

Embraer has just launched a new freighter programme that will right-size the cargo industry with E-Jets

In response to the explosive growth in e-commerce and increased demand for cargo capacity, especially to smaller markets, Embraer has developed a programme to convert pre-owned E190s and E195s from passenger jets to freighters. First deliveries are planned for 2024.

Rather than simple quick-change procedures in which seats are removed from passenger cabins, the E-Jet freighters will get structural modifications. Overhead bins are removed, there are new smoke detection and fire suppression systems, the main deck floor is reinforced and has a cargo handling system, and there is a new forward cargo door.

What really makes the E-Jet freighters attractive is their ability to offer optimised loading configurations. Cargo carriers can therefore maximise efficiency by better matching capacity to demand. The E-Jet freighters offer greater frequency and better operating economics in smaller markets than larger aircraft.

How much can E-Jets freighters carry? Combining under-floor bulk cargo and main deck ULD or pallet capacity, the weights and volumes are impressive:

The range and payload capacity of the E195F is similar to the B737-300SF (nearly 2,500 nm) yet the E195F burns less fuel, generates fewer emissions, and has lower maintenance and cash operating costs.

Embraer’s E-Jet freighter conversion programme is another example of an innovative solution to an emerging market opportunity. They are, in fact, bringing the concept of right-sizing to the cargo industry by tapping the gap between turboprop and larger narrow-body freighters.

Cargo airlines can now put right-capacity E190F and E195F freighters on the right routes with the right frequency and right economics. Moreover, airlines can now access new smaller markets while deploying their larger aircraft on routes where they are more economical.