Embraer delivers upgraded fifth E-99 aircraft to the Brazilian Air Force

Embraer has delivered the fifth EMB 145 AEW&C aircraft, upgraded to the E-99M designation, to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB). This aircraft marks the first delivery in Full Operational Capability (FOC) configuration, equipped for Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) operations, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

The E-99M has undergone significant updates, including enhanced radar, Command & Control (C2) systems, Electronic Warfare systems, communication technologies, and interior modifications to boost crew comfort and operational efficiency. These upgrades enable the aircraft to detect, track, and identify targets, conduct airspace surveillance, manage interceptions, and monitor borders effectively.

The project, led by the Combat Aircraft Program Coordinating Committee (COPAC) and involving Embraer and international suppliers such as SAAB, Aeroelectronica International (AELI), and Rohde & Schwarz, aims to optimise the E-99M’s capabilities. Additionally, Atech, an Embraer subsidiary, is contributing to the project by developing parts of the command-and-control system and mission planning stations to support crew training and development.

The EMB 145 AEW&C, also used by air forces in India, Mexico, and Greece, is built upon the platform of the successful ERJ 145 regional jet and stands as a crucial asset for surveillance, control, and defence missions.